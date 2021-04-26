Left Menu

Frances McDormand wins third Oscar with "Nomadland"

In 2011, she won a Tony award for her portrayal of a single mother in the play "Good People" and in 2015 she picked up an Emmy for her lead role in the television mini-series "Olive Kitteridge." McDormand won at Britain's BAFTA ceremony and took home multiple prizes from film critics for her performance in "Nomadland."

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-04-2021 08:42 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 08:42 IST
Frances McDormand wins third Oscar with "Nomadland"

Frances McDormand won her third Oscar on Sunday for "Nomadland," cementing her reputation as one of the best actresses of her generation. McDormand's win makes her a member of an elite club that includes Meryl Streep, Daniel Day Lewis and Jack Nicholson as the winners of three acting Oscars. The late Katharine Hepburn won a record four.

In "Nomadland," the 63-year-old McDormand plays a widow, who in the wake of the U.S. economic recession, turns her van into a mobile home and sets out on the road, taking on seasonal jobs along the way. The publicity-shy McDormand was one of the favorites for the best actress prize, which she first won in 1997 for her portrayal of a pregnant police chief in crime drama "Fargo."

McDormand won again in 2018 for playing an angry mother seeking justice for her dead daughter in dark comedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." McDormand, who is married to independent movie director Joel Coen and is known for her down-to-earth nature, made her film debut in 1984's "Blood Simple" and has gone on to play a wide range of characters.

She has starred in several of Coen and his brother's movies, including "Raising Arizona" and "Burn After Reading." Her other movie roles include "Mississippi Burning," "Almost Famous" and "North Country," all three of which earned her Oscar nods, as well as "Moonrise Kingdom" and "Something's Gotta Give."

McDormand has also left her mark in television and on stage. In 2011, she won a Tony award for her portrayal of a single mother in the play "Good People" and in 2015 she picked up an Emmy for her lead role in the television mini-series "Olive Kitteridge."

McDormand won at Britain's BAFTA ceremony and took home multiple prizes from film critics for her performance in "Nomadland."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Female cop's 'Bindori' ceremony held at police station in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu amid COVID-19

With the Rajasthan government capping the number of guests at weddings to 50 people amid the COVID-19 pandemic, staff of Buhana Police Station in Jhunjhunu district carried a pre-wedding procession Bindori of a woman constable posted at the...

Oscars 2021: 'Nomadland' bags Best Picture award

Nomadland, the frontrunner of the award season this year, bagged an Oscar for Best Picture at the 93rd Academy Awards. This is the second win for Nomadland at the 93rd Academy Awards as earlier Chloe Zhao took home the Oscar for best direct...

Chauvin verdict weighs heavily on Oscars broadcast

Following one of the most consequential court cases in recent U.S. history, Hollywood wasted no time in reflecting on the state of race relations and police use of force in Sundays Academy Awards show.The theme was revisited several more ti...

'Nomadland' wins best picture at Oscars, Hopkins wins over Chadwick Boseman

Nomadland won best picture while its star Frances McDormand took home the lead actress Oscar on Sunday on a night of several firsts and a return to Hollywood glamour after a long pandemic shutdown. In a major upset, Britains Anthony Hopkins...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021