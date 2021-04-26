Left Menu

Frances McDormand wins Best Actress Academy Award for 'Nomadland'

American actor Frances McDormand took home the Oscar in the Best Actress category for her much-appreciated performance in 'Nomadland'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2021 09:30 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 09:30 IST
Frances McDormand wins Best Actress Academy Award for 'Nomadland'
Frances McDormand. Image Credit: ANI

American actor Frances McDormand took home the Oscar in the Best Actress category for her much-appreciated performance in 'Nomadland'. In the movie, McDormand played the role of a person who is in a group of retirees struggling to make ends meet. Written and directed by Chloe Zhao, the film was inspired by Jessica Bruder's non-fiction book 'Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century'.

This is McDormand's third-best actress Oscar, she took the prize for 'Fargo' in 1997 and 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' in 2018. Only Katharine Hepburn, with four awards, has won more best actress Oscars than her. She was considered a strong favourite for the award having won best actress at the BAFTAs and best actress in a film (drama) at the Golden Globes, but still had to defeat a strong list of contenders including Viola Davis for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' and Carey Mulligan in 'Promising Young Woman'.

McDormand's win also marked the third award for 'Nomadland' at the 2021 Oscars, as previously Zhao bagged the Best Direction award for the movie, which also won the Best Picture award. 'Nomadland' was Zhao's third feature film, following 2015's 'Songs My Brothers Taught Me' and 2017's much-lauded 'The Rider'. Her next film project is Marvel's highly anticipated 'Eternals', which is currently scheduled for a fall release after being delayed because of COVID-19.

The 93rd Academy Awards were held at both the Dolby Theatre and Union Station. The ceremony took place two months later than originally planned, due to the impact left by the COVID-19 pandemic on the entertainment industry. The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced on March 15 this year. This is only the fourth time in history that the Academy Awards were postponed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Disneys Searchlight studio takes top Oscar, Netflix still waitingWalt Disney Cos Searchlight Pictures won the best picture trophy for Nomadland at the Oscars on Sunday, the fourth ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Comeback queen Barty savours phenomenal week in StuttgartWorld number one Ash Barty said her tennis had reached a new level during a phenomenal week in Stuttgart where she pulled off thre...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.A statue, an ode, and now a national holiday for Turkmenistan dog breedTurkmenistan marked a new holiday on Sunday dedicated to its national Alabai dog breed, to which its longtime leader ha...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.China eyes asteroid defence system, comet missionChina will hold discussions on building a defence system against near-Earth asteroids, a senior space agency official said on Saturday, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021