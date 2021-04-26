Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Disney's Searchlight studio takes top Oscar, Netflix still waiting

Walt Disney Co's Searchlight Pictures won the best picture trophy for "Nomadland" at the Oscars on Sunday, the fourth time in eight years the studio has collected the film industry's most prestigious honor. The victory for "Nomadland" left Netflix Inc without the top Academy Award for the third straight year. Two of its movies, "The Trial of the Chicago 7" and "Mank," had been nominated for best picture in a year when pandemic-sheltered audiences turned to streaming services for entertainment.

Chauvin verdict weighs heavily on Oscars broadcast

Following one of the most consequential court cases in recent U.S. history, Hollywood wasted no time in reflecting on the state of race relations and police use of force in Sunday's Academy Awards show. The theme was revisited several more times, injecting politics into a broadcast seen around the world.

Pandemic-constrained Oscars feature more oratory, less music, comedy

The Oscars telecast on Sunday, stripped to its bare essentials by constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic, exhibited a look and feel like no others - devoid of the usual comedy and musical performances but chock full of lengthy oratory from the winners. As the producers had promised, the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony marked a dramatic departure from televised Oscar presentations of the past, with no opening monologue, no live orchestra or any of the glitzy song-and-dance numbers that typically fill the show.

Winning director Zhao makes Oscars history, but honor censored in China

Chloe Zhao made history as the first Asian woman and second woman ever to win best director at the Academy Awards, but her big moment was blacked out from live television in her native China. Zhao, 39, cemented her reputation as one of the most acclaimed directors in film with "Nomadland," the story of financially stretched van dwellers that also won best picture and captured a best actress Oscar for Frances McDormand.

South Korea's Youn wins best supporting actress Oscar for 'Minari'

South Korean film icon Youn Yuh-jung won the best supporting actress Oscar on Sunday for her role as a spirited and unconventional grandmother in "Minari." Youn, 73, is the first South Korean actor to win an Oscar and the first actor from that country ever to clinch an Academy Award nomination.

Frances McDormand wins third Oscar with "Nomadland"

Frances McDormand won her third Oscar on Sunday for "Nomadland," cementing her reputation as one of the best actresses of her generation. McDormand's win makes her a member of an elite club that includes Meryl Streep, Daniel Day Lewis and Jack Nicholson as the winners of three acting Oscars. The late Katharine Hepburn won a record four.

Anthony Hopkins bests Boseman to claim surprise best actor Oscar

British actor Anthony Hopkins won the best actor Oscar on Sunday, an upset victory over the late Chadwick Boseman, the presumed front-runner. Hopkins, 83, won the second Oscar of his storied career for a heart-wrenching performance as a man with dementia in "The Father."

'Nomadland' wins best picture Oscar

April 25 (Reuters) - "Nomadland," a recession-era tale about a community of van dwellers in the American West, won the Oscar for best picture on Sunday. The film stars Frances McDormand as a widow in a depressed Nevada mining town who turns her van into a mobile home and sets out on the road, taking seasonal jobs and making friends along the way.

Reinvented Oscars hands 'Nomadland' win on diversity-packed night

"Nomadland," the story of van dwellers in America, won the best picture Oscar and two other Academy Awards on a triumphant night for women that also saw a return to Hollywood glamour after a long pandemic shutdown. In a major upset, Britain's Anthony Hopkins won the best actor trophy for his role as a man battling dementia in "The Father." The Oscar had been widely expected to go to the late Chadwick Boseman for his final film, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

Daniel Kaluuya wins Oscar for 'Judas and the Black Messiah'

British actor Daniel Kaluuya on Sunday won his first Oscar for his supporting role as the late Black Panther activist Fred Hampton in the drama, "Judas and the Black Messiah." Kaluuya, 32, emerged as front-runner for the Academy Award after also winning at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild and British BAFTA ceremonies.

