Gigi Hadid thanks fans for 'beautiful birthday wishes, sends hugs 'far and wide'

Supermodel Gigi Hadid, who recently turned 26 and received scores of sweet birthday wishes, on Monday treated fans to stunning pictures and thanked them while sending hugs 'far and wide'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 20:40 IST
Gigi Hadid (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Supermodel Gigi Hadid, who recently turned 26 and received scores of sweet birthday wishes, on Monday treated fans to stunning pictures and thanked them while sending hugs 'far and wide'. The model took to Instagram and posted a couple of gorgeous photos as she expressed gratitude to her fans who sent warm wishes on her birthday. Hadid ringed in her birthday on April 23, with her boyfriend and singer Zayn Malik (with whom she shares daughter Khai) and her mom and sister, Yolanda and Bella Hadid.

Gigi shared a couple of pictures in which she donned a grey designer top and matching pants. She looked breathtakingly beautiful as the model donned a minimal makeup look with perfectly winged eyeliner and a brown lip shade. Keeping her luscious locks open, the 'Victoria's Secret' model did tie some of her hair in a thin braid. She accessorized her look with a pair of hoop earrings. The photo also sees the supermodel roping her thin braid around her finger as she strikes a pose for the camera.

The second picture showcases Hadid giving a side profile as she posed glaring into the lens, and on the other hand, in the third photo, the model showcased colourful nail art. Taking to the caption, the supermodel took to Instagram and shared how she spent her weekend and extended gratitude to all for wishing her on her birthday.

She wrote, "took the weekend mostly off my phone but just wanted to say thank you all so much for your beautiful birthday wishes, I'm sending hugs far and wide." English singer Dua Lipa couldn't help but adore Gigi in the comment section writing, "gorgeous girllllll!!!!!!"

On her birthday, Hadid shared a picture of the gorgeous flowers that were gifted by Malik to her in honour of her big day. She posted it on her Instagram Story and captioned it, "Wow @zayn." (ANI)

