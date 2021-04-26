TV actor Hina Khan tests positive for COVID-19

TV actor Hina Khan informed on Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The 33-year-old TV star took to Instagram and posted a statement confirming that she has quarantined herself at her home.

She wrote, "In these extremely difficult and challenging times for me & my family, I have tested positive for Covid-19." "Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself and taking all necessary precautions. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. All I need is your prayers. Be safe and take care," added Khan.

Along with the post on the photo-sharing platform, the actor posted a folded hands emoticon. As soon as the actor informed about her COVID prognosis, scores of fans chimed into the comments section and wished the former 'Big Boss' contestant a speedy recovery.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks. Maharashtra recorded 66,191 fresh COVID-19 cases and 832 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin update on Sunday evening. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)