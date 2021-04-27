Left Menu

Queen resumes royal duties virtually after mourning period for husband

PTI | Lonavala | Updated: 27-04-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 19:49 IST
Queen resumes royal duties virtually after mourning period for husband

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday resumed royal duties following a mourning period for her late husband, Prince Philip, who passed away earlier this month.

The 95-year-old monarch was photographed while conducted virtual ''audiences'' with the ambassadors of Latvia and Ivory Coast, who were at Buckingham Palace in London while she was at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, south-east England.

These formal audiences involve the presentation of credentials before new diplomats take over official duties as ambassador.

Ivita Burmistre, the ambassador from Latvia, presented her Letters of Credence to the Queen, as did Sara Affoue Amani, the Ivory Coast ambassador.

The photographs showed the Queen dressed in a pale blue floral dress and no longer wearing black, after two weeks of royal court mourning ended last Friday.

While in mourning, the Queen has continued to carry out duties including four days after Prince Philip’s death on April 9 during an audience and investiture with Earl Peel, who was relinquishing his role as Lord Chamberlain, and a day later she welcomed her new Lord Chamberlain, Baron Andrew Parker.

But her latest virtual engagement is the first formal resumption of duties since the late Duke of Edinburgh's royal ceremonial funeral at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on April 17.

To mark her 95th birthday on April 21 she released a message thanking well-wishers for their support and tributes to her husband of 73 years as she reflected on a ''period of great sadness''.

''We have been deeply touched and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life,'' she said, on behalf of the royal family.

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died aged 99 was laid to rest in a Covid-compliant ceremony, with only 30 guests and social distance measures in place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Auto group backs guidelines for partially automated vehicles

The trade association representing most major automakers is offering guidelines for manufacturers to advertise partially automated driving systems and to make sure drivers are paying attention while using them.The Alliance for Automotive In...

Boxing-Jordanian boxer Al-Swaisat dies from brain injury aged 19

Teenage Jordanian boxer Rashed Al-Swaisat has died in hospital more than a week after he sustained a brain injury at the International Boxing Association AIBA world youth championships in Poland. The 19-year-old Al-Swaisat was taken to hosp...

SC asks Centre to explain rationale behind different price slabs of COVID-19 vaccines

New Delhi, Apr 27 PTI The Supreme Court Tuesday took note of different prices of COVID-19 vaccines for Centre, states and the private hospitals and asked the central government to explain to it the rationale and basis behind such a pricing ...

Iran nuclear talks resume in Vienna amid new complications

World powers were set to resume high level talks in Vienna on Tuesday focused on bringing the United States back into the nuclear deal with Iran, in their first session since comments surfaced from the Iranian foreign minister alleging that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021