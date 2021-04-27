My Hero Academia Chapter 311 delayed for a week, spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 311 will not release next week. It has been reported that the Japanese manga will have a break for the Golden Week Holidays in Japan and the manga writer has given a week off.

Here we will discuss what to expect in My Hero Academia Chapter 311. But before that, read a recap of My Hero Academia Chapter 310, which aired on Sunday, April 25, 2021. So, without further ado, let's read the recap.

My Hero Academia Chapter 310 starts with a group of people attacking a lady with mutant Quirk. The group of people was actually the citizens of an unknown town, who mistakenly thought the lady with mutant Quirk, aka the giant lady is a monster. Despite the lady's best efforts to vindicate herself of the charges made against her, the mob won't listen and fire at her. Fortunately, Deku would come to her rescue and convince the mob to calm down. He explained to them that the giant lady is not a monster. She also explained her side why she took shelter in the Hero School.

Meanwhile, All Might would arrive at the spot and Deku would ask him to find a shelter for the giant woman. Then All Might gave him some food in a bento box and asked him to accept it. He said the bento box contains tonkatsu which will keep his spirits up.

In My Hero Academia Chapter 310 showed Deku told Daigoro Banjo that they still don't have enough information about Dabi, All For One, Shigaraki, the High-end Nomu and the League of Villains. All For One's Quirk inside Shigaraki was too strong to beat. He also realized that he won't be able to defeat Tomura even with the help of Endeavor and Aizawa. Until and unless he gets the full power of One For All, he cannot stand a chance against Shigaraki.

Now you got the recap of My Hero Academia Chapter 310, it's time to reveal what we can expect in My Hero Academia Chapter 311.

One For All's past users help Deku to fight against Shigaraki and other villains. My Hero Academia Chapter 311 would revolve around Deku's training to improve his Quirk to fight against the villains alone.

Earlier we saw how the second and third OFA users saved the first user, Yoichi, and Deku. It is likely that My Hero Academia Chapter 311 would reveal how OFA and AFO are still connected.

The spoiler for My Hero Academia Chapter 311 will release on Thursday before the manga release on Sunday, May 9, 2021. The manga will be available to the readers after 11 am EST. The readers can read the Japanese manga online via Viz Media, Shonen Jump, and MangaPlus apps and websites. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more spoilers on manga and anime series.

