Philippine collector amasses super-sized collection of fast-food restaurant toys

"The toy is like a storyteller in itself," said Lugue, explaining his hobby while sitting among an eclectic mix of toys in his three-storey home. "For example, it gives me a glimpse of that particular period when I got it, the story of what's going on, what are the incidents that are attached in the acquisition," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2021 06:30 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 06:30 IST
From the age of 5, Filipino graphic artist Percival Lugue has had a passion for collecting toys from fast-food restaurant chains like McDonald's, Burger King and home-country favourite Jollibee.

Now, nearly five decades later, the 50-year-old has about 20,000 toys packed from floor to ceiling in his home and holds a Guinness World Record from 2014, when his collection reached more than 10,000 items.

"For example, it gives me a glimpse of that particular period when I got it, the story of what's going on, what are the incidents that are attached in the acquisition," he said. Lugue, who lives in Apalit in Pampanga, a province northwest of Manila, built his home especially to house his collection. He likens the excitement that getting new toys gives him to Christmas morning.

He has always played with the toys, but even as a child took good care of them and put them on display "unlike the other kids, who would tear up their toys into smithereens." While most of his toys were obtained through personal purchases, some were donated by friends and family.

"I would invite my friends to... have lunch at McDonald's... and in one sitting I would be able to complete the whole set," he said. One of his most treasured pieces is a "Hetty Spaghetti" figurine, a mascot from the Jollibee chain that his mother gave him in 1988.

His dream now is to eventually put his collection on display for the public or even open a museum to "give others a chance to revisit their own childhood memories." (Writing by Ed Davies. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

