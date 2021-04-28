Left Menu

Tennis-Djokovic withdraws from Madrid Open

World number one Novak Djokovic will not defend his Madrid Open title next week as he decided against travelling for the ATP Masters 1000 event, organisers said on Wednesday. Hope to see you all next year!". The COVID-19 pandemic had forced the 2020 edition of the Madrid Open to be cancelled, which means 2019 winner Djokovic is still the last champion at the event.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 16:44 IST
Tennis-Djokovic withdraws from Madrid Open

World number one Novak Djokovic will not defend his Madrid Open title next week as he decided against travelling for the ATP Masters 1000 event, organisers said on Wednesday. The 33-year-old was last seen in action on his home soil at the Serbia Open last week, where he reached the semi-finals before losing to Russia's Aslan Karatsev.

"Sorry that I won't be able to travel to Madrid this year and meet all my fans," Djokovic said in a message shared by the Madrid Open organisers on Twitter https://twitter.com/MutuaMadridOpen/status/1387351713074532355. "It's been two years already, quite a long time. Hope to see you all next year!".

The COVID-19 pandemic had forced the 2020 edition of the Madrid Open to be cancelled, which means 2019 winner Djokovic is still the last champion at the event. Djokovic is still expected to feature at next month's Rome Masters and Belgrade Open in the lead up to the claycourt major in Paris, which begins on May 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi sanctions procurement of 1 lakh portable oxygen concentrators from PM Cares Fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned the procurement of one lakh portable oxygen concentrators from the PM Cares Fund on Wednesday. In addition to the earlier sanctioned 713 Pressure Swing Adsorption PSA plants under PM Cares Fund, 5...

SC directs UP govt to shift arrested scribe Kappan to Delhi hospital for better treatment

The Supreme Court Wednesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to shift journalist Siddique Kappan, suffering from various ailments and arrested last year on way to Hathras where a young Dalit woman had died after being gang raped, to a ...

India declines UN's offer of assistance from integrated supply chain, says it has 'robust system'

India has declined assistance offered by the United Nations of its integrated supply chain for COVID19-related material, saying the country has a robust system to deal with the required logistics, a spokesperson for UN Secretary General Ant...

Oxygen tanker sent by C’garh CM on Priyanka Gandhi’s request reaches UP hospital

A tanker of liquid oxygen sent by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhuphesh Baghel on the request of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi arrived at a hospital here on Wednesday.On request of Priyanka Gandhi, Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel had sent an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021