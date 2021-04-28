Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor urges fans to follow COVID safety norms amid pandemic

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Wednesday shared a post on her social media account talking about the COVID-19 pandemic and requesting fans to follow safety norms.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 21:37 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday shared a post on her social media account talking about the COVID-19 pandemic and requesting fans to follow safety norms. The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a statement urging people to understand the gravity of the situation India is in currently. She wrote, "It's unimaginable for me to know that there are still many people who do not understand the gravity of the situation our country is in."

Kareena further added, "The next time you step out, or wear your mask under your chin, or flout the rules, spare a thought for our doctors and medical staff. They are at a breaking point both mentally and physically. Each one of you reading this is responsible for breaking the chain. Now more than ever, India needs you." The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising.

India reported over 3.60 lakh new COVID-19 cases and close to 3,300 related deaths in the last 24 hours, its biggest single-day hike since the onset of the pandemic. A total of 3,60,960 new COVID-19 cases, 3,293 related deaths, and 2,61,162 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 29,78,709, as per the health ministry update on Wednesday.

The total count of cases now stands at 1,79,97,267 whereas the death toll has soared up to 2,01,187 deaths. A total of 1,48,17,371 people have recovered so far from the disease. Recently, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar donated 100 oxygen concentrators, doing their bit in the fight against COVID-19.

Apart from them, Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap came forward to contribute to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Relief Fund to help aid people crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. Salman Khan also came forward and restarted his food trucks to distribute food packets among the frontline workers in Mumbai.

Amid the surge in cases, many stars like Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, among others have been using social media to amplify the voices of those in need. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena, whose last movie was 'Angrezi Medium', will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha', co-starring opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood flick is a remake of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump'.

Apart from 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Kareena is also a part of ace filmmaker Karan Johar's period epic 'Takht'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

