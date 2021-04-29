Left Menu

Dracula Season 2: Developer hinted at a new start as "It's very hard to kill a vampire"

Dracula actor Claes Bang (Count Dracula) has given an update on Dracula Season 2. Image Credit: Facebook / Rotten Tomatoes TV

Dracula Season 2 is one of the anticipated horror series across the world. When Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat decided to make Dracula a mini-series, they got positive responses from many people. Then after releasing Dracula, the series garnered many positive reviews and was nominated in TV Choice Awards.

Now fans are wondering when Netflix will consider renewing Dracula Season 2. There is no official update on the renewal of season 2 but here is why some fans believe Dracula Season 2 is on the cards.

Although it seems Dracula's story has reached a natural conclusion as it ended with the Dracula finally getting eternal peace, some fans assuming that Dracula Season 2 could show the story of Dracula's reincarnation.

Mark Gatiss, (played as Frank Renfield), told Radio Times that there is a possibility of making Dracula Season 2. According to him, "It's very hard to kill a vampire."He continued, "Do you know what I mean? What they do is resurrect."

Meanwhile, when the creator Steven Moffat was asked about Dracula Season 2, he said, "that would be to give away how it ends, wouldn't it?" He continued, "So you'll have to wait and see."

On the other hand, Dracula actor Claes Bang (Count Dracula) has given an update on Dracula Season 2. He made it clear to the fans that the decision is not yet taken. He said, "I don't think a decision has been made not to do one. But at this point, a decision has not been made, either, to do one.

"The only thing I can say positively is that I would love to do one more season on Dracula. I would love to get back with those people. It was one of the best things I have ever been on," added Claes Bang.

The developers and Netflix have never ruled out the possibility of Dracula Season 2. But fans may have to wait a few more time get a confirmation on the renewal. Stay tuned to get updates on Hollywood miniseries.

