Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Johnny Depp explains why he doesn’t miss playing Captain Jack

It is hard to imagine Pirates of the Caribbean 6 without Johnny Depp as the iconic antihero Captain Jack Sparrow. Johnny's performance in the first movie of Pirates of the Caribbean made him an overnight star. And his popularity as Captain Jack continued to skyrocket over the next few 'Pirates of the Caribbean' movies.

But things came to an anticlimax for Johnny after his ex-wife Amber Heard had filed for divorce, accusing him of domestic abuse, following which Johnny would be expelled from the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise.

Children's beloved Johnny Depp last played his iconic antihero character of Captain Jack Sparrow in 2017's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. He also reprised his role in the last four installments of Pirates of the Caribbean.

On April 16, the Spanish-language daily newspaper El País asked Johnny Depp if he misses playing Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean.

"No, I don't miss it, because I have it every day, I always carry it with me, I travel with Captain Jack in my suitcase. I belong to Jack Sparrow and he is loyal to me," said Johnny Depp.

Explaining the reason for carrying the Captain Jack apparel with him, the Pirates of the Caribbean star said that he always wants to keep himself ready for kids who might want to see him as Captain Jack. The actor has a track record of entertaining children as Captain Jack. Here's one of his old videos where he can be seen entertaining kids as Captain Jack.

On his exit from Pirates of the Caribbean 6, a petition titled "We want JOHNNY DEPP back as CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW" was launched which is still active on Change.org, urging Disney to reconsider Johnny Depp's returning. Fans are free to sign and post their comments if they want to see Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6. The petition to date accumulated over 598,000.

The petition reads:

"Johnny Depp has been out recently as Captain Jack Sparrow. We don't really know the real reason though. He has been playing this role since 2003 when we first saw him arriving at the Port Royal in his boat with that epic background music playing. But can you imagine no Jack Sparrow at all? No epic entry scores, no humorous dialogues and the guy with the most good and bad luck at the same time? Don't they know that without Johnny Depp or Jack Sparrow they will sink, they will never be able to reach that horizon. Even if it means nothing to you but please, sign this petition for the ones who REALLY want Johnny Depp as their Captain of the Black Pearl! They have to bring him back to rule the seas again, UNLESS it is actor's own choice to withdraw from the role."

However, Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is under production without Johnny Depp. We earlier reported that Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, Kaya Scodelario, Brenton Thwaites, and Kevin McNally are returning in Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 doesn't yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

