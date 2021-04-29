Hanna Season 3 updates: Cast, storyline, release date & what we know further

The renewal of Hanna for Season 3 didn't take much time. Amazon Prime Video renewed the action drama series for another season only 10 days after the release of Season 2. Amazon renewed Hanna for Season 3 on July 13, 2020, after streaming Season 2's episodes on July 3.

The action-thriller series lovers are wondering when Hanna Season 3 will stream on Amazon Prime Video. In a recent interview with Express.UK, the series creator and writer David Farr said, "I am truly grateful to Amazon and NBCU that we are able to continue that vision. I am also deeply indebted to Esmé Creed-Miles and to Mireille Enos for their continuing commitment and enormous talent as we take Hanna and Marissa into new and unexplored terrain. It's going to be an exciting third act."

Although there is no announcement confirming the release date for Hanna Season 3, it seems it will not release in this year. However, if the production can start filming later this year, then Hanna Season 3 might land in autumn 2021.

Hanna Season 2 concludes with Hanna arriving in Barcelona to save Gelder from Sandy. But Sandy has killed Gelder and Clara escapes with Kat, Gelder's daughter. Following Gelder's murder, Carmichael arrives in Barcelona. Hanna, Clara, and Kat hide in a hillside villa. Hanna returns to the hotel and recovers Gelder's target list.

Marissa helped Hanna to find the list. Before returning with Marissa to help destroy Utrax, Hanna tells Clara to reunite with her mother. Hanna Season 3 will be continuing from the end of Season 2.

Esmé Creed-Miles and Mireille Enos will reprise their roles as Hanna and Marissa Wiegler in Hanna Season 3. The other cast members to return to the series include Dermot Mulroney (as John Carmichael), Áine Rose Daly (Sandy Phillips), Joel Kinnaman (Erik Heller), and Cherrelle Skeete (Terri Miller).

We currently do not have any official updates on the release date and trailer for season 3. Devdiscourse will keep updating on Hanna Season 3 as soon as any official information is revealed. Stay tuned for more entertainment news!

