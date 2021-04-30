Left Menu

Will Prison School Season 2 focus on the next chapters of Akira Hiramoto’s comic book?

Will Prison School Season 2 focus on the next chapters of Akira Hiramoto's comic book?
Tsutomu Mizushima has almost 200 chapters left for Prison School Season 2 or more seasons. Image Credit: Facebook / Prison School

Fans have been all ears for any news on the Prison School Season 2 for the past five years. The first season, which dropped its finale in September 2015, ended on several cliffhangers, leaving the possibility open for the second season.

Prison School portrays the story of five boys in a girl's school in Tokyo. Kiyoshi Fujino, a newly admitted boy, discovers to his dismay that he and his four friends, namely Takehito Morokuzu, Shingo Wakamoto, Jōji Nezu, and Reiji Andō are the only male students among 1000 girls in the institute. Moving forward, they would receive a final warning from the school authority as they were caught doing voyeurism in the school's bathing area. Viewers would like to see whether the boys can finally adjust to the institute's decorum or get expelled.

The producer of the debut installment, J.C. Staff Studio is yet to announce the renewal of the series. But fans are hopeful that Prison School Season 2 will definitely happen as there are still many stories in the Akira Hiramoto's comic book that are yet to be told. The anime received positive reviews from common viewers and critics alike. Over 13 million copies of the series were sold as of March 2018.

The anime makers took the first nine volumes to develop the debut season of Prison School. But the manga writer Akira Hiramoto's comic book consists of 28 volumes with 277 chapters. So, the director Tsutomu Mizushima has almost 200 chapters left for Prison School Season 2 or more seasons.

If Prison School Season 2 ever happens, fans can expect that the characters Kiyoshi Fujino, Takehito Morokuzu, Takehito Morokuzu, Shingo Wakamoto, Joji Nezu, and Reiji Ando will be voiced by Taishi Nakagawa, Tokio Emoto, Masato Yano, Daiki Miyagi, and Galigali Galixon respectively.

Currently, there is no confirmation on Prison School Season 2's development. Keep reading Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga series.

