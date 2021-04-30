Raya and the Last Dragon 2: Is Disney taking 5-6 years gap to release a sequel?

After the release of the animated feature movie Raya and the Last Dragon on March 5, 2021, fans are wondering if Walt Disney is pondering over the making of Raya and the Last Dragon 2.

Raya and the Last Dragon has grossed $102 million worldwide (without the Disney+ Premier Access revenue). This made it the seventh highest-grossing film of 2021. It received positive reviews from the critics, who praised the animation, visuals, action sequences, characters, voice acting, and messages, while drawing some criticism for the lack of actual Southeast Asian representation among the film's voice cast.

Disney has not declared the making of Raya and the Last Dragon 2 yet. But based on the positive reviews and earning revenues, it seems the studio will return with the second sequel. In an interview with Decider, Kelly Marie Tran (who voiced for Raya) was asked about the upcoming sequel. She said, "I would absolutely be interested. I love this world and this character and I have not heard a thing, so I can't tell you. Yeah, I really don't know."

Raya and the Last Dragon ended on a peaceful Kumundra. Raya saved Kumandra with her rival Namaari by using the Dragon Gem. The dragons revived Sisu while everyone reunited with their lost loved ones, including Raya and Chief Benja. Finally, the dragons and the tribes celebrated as the members were brought back together.

Although the first story has a satisfactory ending, still there is a possibility for Raya and the Last Dragon 2. The second movie could show a new story where Raya and her team travel to another mystical land.

However, as there is no confirmation on Raya and the Last Dragon 2 from Walt Disney, it's really hard to predict the release period. Still, mostly Disney takes 5 to six years to release a sequel after the originals, if that happens then the second installment of Raya and the Last Dragon is expected by 2026 or 2027.

