John Abraham hands over social media account to NGOs to help the needy in COVID-19 crisis

Actor John Abraham on Friday said he was handing over his social media account to NGOs working to help people affected by COVID-19.

Abraham expressed his concern over the COVID-19 crisis and the shortage of medical equipment in the country.

“As a country, we are experiencing a very grim situation. With each passing minute, there are more and more people who are unable to procure oxygen, an ICU bed, a vaccine and sometimes even food. However, these trying times have also brought people together, to support, to make a difference and attend to needs,” he wrote in a statement posted on his Instagram account.

The 48-year-old actor has decided to make use of his social media account with the help of NGOs to connect and help people procure resources to fight COVID-19. “Starting today, I will be handing over my social media accounts to NGOs we have partnered with across the country and all content posted on my handles will be exclusively to help connect those affected with the resources they require,” he said.

“It is time to extend ourselves to humanity and take measures to overcome this crisis. Anything and everything to save lives and win this battle TOGETHER,” he added.

Abraham urged everybody to stay indoors and be responsible towards themselves, their family and the country. A host of Bollywood celebrities including Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Raveena Tandon and others are using social media to amplify SOS calls.

