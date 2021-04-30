Left Menu

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023
The anime creator took to Twitter to announce the renewal of Demon Slayer Season 2. Image Credit: Demon Slayer Season 2 / YouTube official trailer (screenshot)

After the popularity of "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba", fans are waiting for Demon Slayer Season 2. The first season aired on September 28, 2019 and had a total of 26 episodes.

The anime creator took to Twitter to announce the renewal of Demon Slayer Season 2 and it was set to release 2021. The second season will continue from the end of the first season. It would bring back Mugen Train in the upcoming story.

The fantasy action anime series follows a young boy, named Tanjiro Kamado, who lives in Taishō-era Japan. One day he came home from work and finds his whole family has been slaughtered by a demon. One of his sisters, Nezuko was alive but unfortunately, turned into a demon. But surprisingly, Nezuko have all the human qualities and she suppressed her demon nature of killing others. Instead she helped her brother to fight with demon.

Tanjiro recruited to get the training for becoming a Demon Slayer. While he came, he bought his sister with her alone in hopes if they can cure Nezuko and turns into human once again. Demon Slayer Season 2 will show what would happen to Nezuko.

However, the announcement was made that Demon Slayer Season 2 will premiere in Summer 2021, but recently it is reported that Season 2 of the anime series is not coming to Netflix until 2023.

Before premiering to Netflix, Demon Slayer Season 2 will release on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and FunimationNow in the Summer of 2021. If we follow the release date of Damon Slayer Season 1, the 26 episodes aired from April 6, 2019 to September 28, 2019 and it premiered on Netflix almost 16 months later on January 22. 2021.

Therefore, if Netflix follow the same rule in case of Demon Slayer Season 2, it seems the anime would be on the streaming service in March 2023.

Demon Slayer Season 2 is set to premiere in Japan in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more information on Japanese anime and manga.

