Kim Rae-won, Lee Jong-suk, Cha Eun-woo to star in South Korean film Decibel

Finally, the upcoming South Korean action film Decibel has begun filming. Recently, the creators announced that Kim Rae-won, Lee Jong-suk, Jung Sang-hoon, Park Byung-eun, Lee Sang-hee, Jo Dal-hwan, and Cha Eun-woo have been cast in the film.

Decibel depicts the story of a group of Navy commanders trying to stop a terrorist attack and the sound bomb planted in the heart of the city. The story is similar to the incident that happened in a submarine a year ago.

The 'Doctors' star Kim Rae-on will play as Navy commander and 'I Can Hear Your Voice' actor Lee Jong-suk will characterize the Navy captain who is very loyal to the crew of his submarine in the film Decibel. Lee Jong-suk has recently completed his compulsory military training and has been officially discharged on January 2.

Decibel's director Hwang In Ho has previously worked on films such as SpellBound and Monster. Although Decibel's plot is quite similar to the real terrorist attack that took place in a submarine, Hwang In Ho is likely to take some creative freedom to make the storyline more interesting.

In Decibel, Jung Sang-hoon portrays a reporter who will stay with Kim Rae-won. Being a reporter, he always carries a soldier-like attitude. He featured a special appearance in 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay.' Star Park Byung-eun who is quite popular for the recently premiered film 'Seobok' portrays the Defense Security Support Command member. He will be in search of the reason behind the terrorist attack.

Additionally, the 'One Spring Night' actress Lee Sang-hee will act in the role of a senior officer of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) squad. She will also play as the wife of the second-in-command whereas Jo Dal-hwan portrays a Navy senior officer. He played in the recent film 'The Box.'

The South Korean singer and actor Cha Eun-woo will make his debut on the big screen with Decibel. As per My Drama List, Cha Eun-woo will play the role of a young sailor in the Navy who works for the sonar detection department. He is popular for the series 'True Beauty,' 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae' and more.

Currently, there is no official release date for Decibel. Stay tuned for more updates on South Korean movies.

