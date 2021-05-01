Nick Jonas to host Billboard Music Awards

Singer Nick Jonas will be hosting the 2021 edition of the Billboard Music Awards (BBMA), scheduled to take place on May 23. The actor-singer currently serves as a coach on NBC's singing reality show ''The Voice''.

Jonas follows three-time BBMA host Kelly Clarkson, who also serves as a coach on ''The Voice''.

The host announcement was shared by Billboard a day after Dick Clark Productions and NBC released the list of nominations for the 2021 awards.

Singer the Weeknd is leading the nominations with 16 nods, followed by DaBaby (11), the late Pop Smoke (10), and country singer Gabby Barrett (nine). Contenders for the Top Artist award are Taylor Swift, the Weeknd, Drake, Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke.

