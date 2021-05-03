The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Left Menu

Updated: 03-05-2021
The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24 titled, 'The Silver Spooner'. Image Credit: History Channel

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25 is going to be the last episode of the treasure hunt series. After this, there would be a year-long wait for a new season of the show. No wonder fans are champing at the bit to watch the season finale to be aired on May 4, 2021.

Here we will discuss what to expect in Episode 25. But before that, read a recap of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24, which aired on April 27, 2021. So, without further ado, let's dive right in.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24, titled 'Silver Lining' starts with the Lagina brothers drilling at the borehole C11.5. With nothing worthwhile found there, they return to the stone pathway and discover some more pottery bits like the ones they found earlier near the Samuel Ball Foundation.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Major discoveries on the stone pathway.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Major discoveries on the stone pathway.

Next, they start testing their discoveries with a metal detector at the coast of lot 32 and come to discover a trigger guard of a firearm, plus a textile wrapping seal that was in use during the 14th-19th century.

After that, the Laginas start searching the water inside boreholes for traces of silver and poof! – they've found some silver, copper, and zinc. This seems like a significant discovery as their earlier research suggests the Money Pit could contain lots of silver coins.

Meanwhile, the Laginas try to authenticate a new theory that says ancient people in Oak Island would use the wharves to weigh fish. The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24 also showed, the Laginas dig up some scales, which kind of validate their new theory.

Now that you know the storyline of episode 24, it is time to reveal The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25 spoilers.

In The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25 that titled, 'The Silver Spooner', the Lagina brothers will try to locate the Money Pit by connecting the swamp area to the pathway. While digging through the swamp area, the Laginas will come across something interesting. They will do more research and brainstorming to come to a conclusion that the Money Pit must be somewhere close to them. But will the Laginas finally find the Money Pit? Will they solve the 224-year old treasure mystery? We have to wait a few more hours to know that.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Lagina brothers are busy at work

You can watch The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25 on the History Channel at 9 pm ET on May 4, 2021. If you miss the show, you can watch it on the History Channel's official website. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the upcoming episodes.

