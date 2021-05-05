Left Menu

I ain't got a call: Andrew Garfield on rumours of him returning as Spider-Man in 'No Way Home'

because I do have this Twitter account and I see how often Spider-Man is trending, and it's like people freaking out about a thing, and I'm just like, Guys... I wish I could just be able to speak to everyone and say, like, I recommend that you chill. I can't speak for anything else apart from myself, they might be doing something, the 37-year-old actor said. Garfield insisted that he hasn't been contacted by the makers of the movie about starring in No Way Home. I ain't got a call.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-05-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 15:56 IST
I ain't got a call: Andrew Garfield on rumours of him returning as Spider-Man in 'No Way Home'
Image Credit: Flickr

Hollywood star Andrew Garfield has set the record straight about his rumored appearance in ''Spider-Man: No Way Home'', saying that he won't be featuring in the film.

Rumour mills have been abuzz after it was reported that the third chapter in the Tom Holland-led ''Spider-Man'' franchise might see actors Tobey Maguire and Garfield reprise their previous renditions of the titular superhero.

During his virtual appearance on the ''Happy Sad Confused'' podcast, Garfield was asked about the speculation.

''Dude, it's f***ing hilarious to me. Because it's like... because I do have this Twitter account and I see how often 'Spider-Man' is trending, and it's like people freaking out about a thing and I'm just like, 'Guys...' ''I wish I could just be able to speak to everyone and say, like, 'I recommend that you chill.' I can't speak for anything else apart from myself, they might be doing something,'' the 37-year-old actor said.

Garfield insisted that he hasn't been contacted by the makers of the movie about starring in ''No Way Home''.

''I ain't got a call. I don't want to rule anything out. Maybe they want to call me and say like, 'Hey, people want this.' Maybe they're doing a market research thing!'' he added. On the big screen, Maguire had first played Peter Parker aka Spider-Man in filmmaker Sam Raimi's celebrated trilogy -- ''Spider-Man'' (2002), ''Spider-Man 2'' (2004), and ''Spider-Man 3'' (2007).

He was later followed by Garfield, who starred as the web-slinger in two movies -- ''The Amazing Spider-Man'' (2012) and ''The Amazing Spider-Man 2'' (2014).

Holland later took over the part, making his first appearance with Marvel Studios' ''Captain America: Civil War'', before going on to headline his solo vehicles.

Produced by Marvel Studios and Sony, ''Spider-Man: No Way Home'' is currently scheduled to be released in December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway to introduce vaccine certificates in June

Norway will introduce verifiable vaccine certificates in early June, allowing holders to use them for admittance to events held in Norway, with an updated, EU-compliant version to be rolled out in late June, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said...

EU approval for China investment deal hinges on broader ties - trade chief

EU ratification of the new investment deal with China depends on their wider relations, the blocs trade chief said on Wednesday, dismissing Beijing sanctions against European lawmakers as unacceptable.The technical work is ongoing to prepar...

Soccer-South Africa name Belgian Broos as new coach

Former Belgian international Hugo Broos has been named new coach of South Africa, signing a five-year contract to the 2026 World Cup, it was announced on Wednesday.The 69-year-old, who was part of the Belgium team that reached the World Cup...

Germany looks to loosening lockdown as COVID-19 cases fall

Parts of Germany are eyeing a loosening of lockdown restrictions as the number of new cases fell nationwide on Wednesday, though infection rates remain high in some of the 16 federal states. Confirmed new coronavirus cases in Germany rose o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021