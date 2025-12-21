Epstein Files: A Political Powder Keg for GOP

The Republican Party faces intensifying scrutiny after the limited release of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. Despite promises from the Trump administration of transparency, the heavily redacted files have sparked bipartisan criticism, with both Democrats and some Republicans expressing dissatisfaction.

Critics argue that the released documents, far from quelling conspiracy theories, have only fueled them further. The files mostly focus on former President Bill Clinton while offering scant detail on Epstein's relationship with Trump, adding to the political tensions as the 2026 midterms approach.

The controversy poses a challenge for the GOP, as reluctance to fully disclose Epstein-related files may alienate potential voters and influence election outcomes. The Justice Department promises further releases, but skepticism remains high amid accusations of a 'Deep State' cover-up.

