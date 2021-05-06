Dragon Goes House-Hunting Episode 6: Release date, title & recap

Since the Japanese manga series Dragon Goes House-Hunting Episode 5 has dropped on Sunday, May 2, the enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for Dragon Goes House-Hunting Episode 6. They are wondering how Letty would get accustomed to the cold place.

In Dragon Goes House-Hunting Episode 6, titled "A Dragon In Trouble", Letty will face difficulty while staying in a cold place. The spoilers for the upcoming episode will be out two to three days before its release. Now let's have a quick recap of the story.

The Haruki Kasugamori-directed anime series is the adaption of the Japanese fantasy manga written by Kawo Tanuki and illustrated by Choco Aya.

Dragon Goes House-Hunting follows the story of Letty, a young red dragon. Letty is kicked out of his family. A powerful demon Lord named Dearia takes Letty with him and promises to help him to find a new home. Both Letty and Dearia go on an adventure to fulfill their goal.

Letty told to the Demon Lord that he wants a peaceful and quiet place to live in. After visiting many places Dearia took Letty to Icy Plains of Albs which is peaceful and quiet. But Letty is feeling cold. Then he notices that Dearia is wearing warm outfits. Dearia is not sure why Letty, despite being a dragon, is feeling so cold. However, Dearia managed to find different looking warm clothes for Letty, using his magic. Wearing the dress, Letty is looking like a crab but he feels warm in the outfit.

Then Letty asks Dearia why they are visiting a cold place. Dearia reminds him that Letty wished for a house in a peaceful place. And this place would be perfect for Letty as there are no heroes to attack him. Moreover, the price of this land is cheap. But Letty is worried that if he lives there he could die out of cold. Dearia reminds him that a dragon doesn't die from cold.

Dragon Goes House-Hunting Episode 6 will release on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at 10:00 PM JST. You can adjust your time zone according to your location. Dragon Goes House-Hunting is available online on AnimeLab and Funimation.

