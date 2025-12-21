U.S. Seizes Venezuela-Linked Oil Tanker Amid Sanctions Crackdown
The United States seized an oil tanker that last docked in Venezuela, according to U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The tanker was seized to counter the illicit funding of narco-terrorism. The operation was led by the U.S. Coast Guard, with support from the Pentagon.
The United States, on Saturday, seized an oil tanker last docked in Venezuela, as revealed by U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in a post on the social platform X.
In her statement, Noem emphasized the U.S. commitment to curb the illegal transport of sanctioned oil, highlighting its role in funding narco-terrorism in the region.
The U.S. Coast Guard successfully apprehended the vessel before dawn, with operational support from the Pentagon, marking a significant action in the enforcement of sanctions.
