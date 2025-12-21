U.S. Seizes Venezuela-Linked Oil Tanker Amid Sanctions Crackdown

The United States, on Saturday, seized an oil tanker last docked in Venezuela, as revealed by U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in a post on the social platform X.

In her statement, Noem emphasized the U.S. commitment to curb the illegal transport of sanctioned oil, highlighting its role in funding narco-terrorism in the region.

The U.S. Coast Guard successfully apprehended the vessel before dawn, with operational support from the Pentagon, marking a significant action in the enforcement of sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)