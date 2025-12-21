Left Menu

U.S. Seizes Venezuela-Linked Oil Tanker Amid Sanctions Crackdown

The United States seized an oil tanker that last docked in Venezuela, according to U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The tanker was seized to counter the illicit funding of narco-terrorism. The operation was led by the U.S. Coast Guard, with support from the Pentagon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-12-2025 02:35 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 02:35 IST
U.S. Seizes Venezuela-Linked Oil Tanker Amid Sanctions Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States, on Saturday, seized an oil tanker last docked in Venezuela, as revealed by U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in a post on the social platform X.

In her statement, Noem emphasized the U.S. commitment to curb the illegal transport of sanctioned oil, highlighting its role in funding narco-terrorism in the region.

The U.S. Coast Guard successfully apprehended the vessel before dawn, with operational support from the Pentagon, marking a significant action in the enforcement of sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025