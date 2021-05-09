Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-05-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 10:58 IST
Stana Katic's show 'Absentia' to end with season three

Actor Stana Katic has revealed that her thriller series ''Absentia'' will not be coming back with more seasons on Amazon Prime Video.

The actor, who played the lead role of Emily Byrne in the show, shared the news in a statement posted on her social media handles.

''Although we’ve danced with the idea of continuing the tale, 'Absentia' was always meant to be only three seasons, & I couldn’t think of a better note to end on… for any person on this planet, but especially Emily and her loved ones,'' Katic, 43, said.

''I’m proud of our team for bringing themselves to this project in order to bring life to 'Absentia'. Thank you to Sony, Amazon, AXN, Showcase & all affiliates for your support of our special show,'' she added.

Created by Gaia Violo and Matt Cirulnick, the thriller show started on AXN in 2017 and returned with a second season in 2019.

Amazon picked up the show for its third season which was released on the streamer's platform in July 2020.

The story is about FBI special agent Emily Byrne who disappears without a trace while hunting one of Boston's most notorious serial killers, and she is declared dead in absentia. Six years later, she is found in a cabin in the woods, barely alive and with no memory of the years that she was missing. She returns home to learn that her husband has remarried and her son is being raised by the new wife, and she soon finds herself implicated in a new series of murders.

Katic thanked the show's cast, crew and producers and also expressed her gratitude to its viewers. ''It is because of you that our show was a great success for its broadcasters. It’s because of you that we get to entertain you and be storytellers. And whatever projects this tribe of rebel storytellers goes to next, I hope you’ll follow them all,'' the actor said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

