Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Musk boosts his brand, and NBCUniversal's, on 'Saturday Night Live'

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Musk boosts his brand, and NBCUniversal's, on 'Saturday Night Live' Billionaire Elon Musk dropped a surprise early in his hotly anticipated turn as host of "Saturday Night Live," saying in his monologue that he "is the first person with Asperger's" to host the show, before clowning through skits for the first global livestream of the NBCUniversal comedy show.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2021 02:34 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 02:29 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Musk boosts his brand, and NBCUniversal's, on 'Saturday Night Live'
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Musk boosts his brand, and NBCUniversal's, on 'Saturday Night Live'

Billionaire Elon Musk dropped a surprise early in his hotly anticipated turn as host of "Saturday Night Live," saying in his monologue that he "is the first person with Asperger's" to host the show, before clowning through skits for the first global livestream of the NBCUniversal comedy show. Musk, one of the world's richest individuals, opened his monologue by telling an audience in more than 100 countries he is "the first person with Asperger's to host SNL. At least the first to admit it." The billionaire made light of his tendency to speak in a monotone, adding "I'm pretty good at running human in emulation mode."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK officials admit some markets to be subject to duties under post-Brexit deal terms - FT

Companies in freeports in Britain will not get to enjoy the full benefits of the new tax-efficient zones if they are exporting to certain countries including Canada, Norway, Switzerland and Singapore, the Financial Times reported httpson.ft...

Afghan Taliban declares three-day ceasefire for Eid celebration this week -spokesman

Taliban insurgents said on Monday they would observe a three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan for the Muslim religious holiday of Eid, starting this week, after weeks of increasing violence that gripped the country.In order that the Mujahideen ...

Knowns and unknowns about the hack at Colonial Pipeline

Ransom-seeking hackers have broken into Colonial Pipeline, prompting the company to shut one of Americas major arteries for fuel delivery.Here is a look at what we know, and what we dont, about one of the most disruptive digital shakedown e...

Tropical Storm Andres forms in Pacific off southwest Mexico

Tropical Storm Andres formed off the southwestern coast of Mexico on Sunday, the first named storm of the eastern Pacific hurricane system.The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Andres was unlikely to pose any threat to land, predicting it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021