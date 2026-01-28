Challenges Persist in U.S.-Mediated Ukraine Talks Over Donetsk

Territorial disputes over Donetsk continue to present a major challenge in U.S.-mediated negotiations aimed at ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. According to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, bridging the divides on this 'very difficult' issue remains necessary for progress.

Speaking at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, Rubio noted the possibility of U.S. involvement in upcoming Ukraine talks. However, he confirmed that President Donald Trump's previous key envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, will not be participating in future discussions.

This development underscores the ongoing complexity and diplomatic sensitivity surrounding efforts to resolve the war in Ukraine, highlighting the need for continued negotiation and international cooperation.

