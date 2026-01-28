Left Menu

Maharashtra in Mourning: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Tragic Demise in Aircraft Crash

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde expresses grief over the death of Ajit Pawar, his cabinet colleague, in an aircraft crash. Shinde advocates against politicizing the tragedy and calls for a thorough investigation. Pawar's demise is a significant loss for Maharashtra, leaving a void in the state's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2026 23:41 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 23:41 IST
Maharashtra in Mourning: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Tragic Demise in Aircraft Crash
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Maharashtra plunged into mourning as Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed the tragic death of his cabinet colleague Ajit Pawar in an aircraft crash. The incident, which also claimed the lives of four others, is currently under investigation.

Shinde, who described Pawar as his 'elder brother', called for a thorough inquiry to determine the cause of the crash, rejecting any politicization of the event. He emphasized the need to avoid spreading rumors or attributing a political angle to the tragedy.

The loss of Pawar, a seasoned leader with a firm grip on administration, is felt deeply across Maharashtra. Eulogizing his contributions, Shinde recalled Pawar's financial acumen and leadership qualities, emphasizing that his death leaves a void in the state's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026