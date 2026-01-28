Maharashtra in Mourning: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Tragic Demise in Aircraft Crash
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde expresses grief over the death of Ajit Pawar, his cabinet colleague, in an aircraft crash. Shinde advocates against politicizing the tragedy and calls for a thorough investigation. Pawar's demise is a significant loss for Maharashtra, leaving a void in the state's leadership.
- Country:
- India
The state of Maharashtra plunged into mourning as Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed the tragic death of his cabinet colleague Ajit Pawar in an aircraft crash. The incident, which also claimed the lives of four others, is currently under investigation.
Shinde, who described Pawar as his 'elder brother', called for a thorough inquiry to determine the cause of the crash, rejecting any politicization of the event. He emphasized the need to avoid spreading rumors or attributing a political angle to the tragedy.
The loss of Pawar, a seasoned leader with a firm grip on administration, is felt deeply across Maharashtra. Eulogizing his contributions, Shinde recalled Pawar's financial acumen and leadership qualities, emphasizing that his death leaves a void in the state's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
