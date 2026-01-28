AAP's Vision for Gujarat: A Wave of Potential Change
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has emphasized the potential shift towards the Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat. He highlighted the party’s recent victory and its plans to implement successful models from Delhi and Punjab. Mann also stressed transparency in electoral processes and reiterated Punjab’s claim to Chandigarh as its capital.
In a bold assertion, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declared the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as the prominent contender in Gujarat's evolving political landscape. Speaking at Ahmedabad airport, Mann cited grassroots enthusiasm as a clear sign of impending change.
Mann pointed to the recent landslide victory of AAP leader Gopal Italia in Visavadar as a harbinger of potential success. The AAP, Mann remarked, plans to bring the successful health and education reforms from Delhi and Punjab to the fore in Gujarat.
On a national front, Mann stressed the importance of transparency from the Election Commission, particularly regarding the SIR process, while also advocating for Punjab's historic claim over Chandigarh as its capital.
