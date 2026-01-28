Left Menu

US, Mexico Agree to Discuss USMCA Reforms

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Mexican Secretary of Economy Marcelo Ebrard have agreed to initiate discussions on potential reforms to the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Key areas include rules of origin, critical minerals collaboration, worker protections, and anti-dumping measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 23:41 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 23:41 IST
US, Mexico Agree to Discuss USMCA Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant step towards strengthening North American trade, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Mexican Secretary of Economy Marcelo Ebrard have agreed to start formal discussions on reforming the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), according to an official statement from Greer's office.

The potential reforms aim to tighten rules of origin requirements for important industrial goods, enhance cooperation on critical minerals, and bolster efforts to defend workers and producers. Measures to combat the dumping of manufactured goods are also on the agenda, the USTR's office noted.

This meeting underscores a collaborative endeavor between the U.S. and Mexico to address pressing trade issues and align strategies to better support North American economic interests, as per officials from both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026