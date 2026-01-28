US, Mexico Agree to Discuss USMCA Reforms
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Mexican Secretary of Economy Marcelo Ebrard have agreed to initiate discussions on potential reforms to the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Key areas include rules of origin, critical minerals collaboration, worker protections, and anti-dumping measures.
In a significant step towards strengthening North American trade, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Mexican Secretary of Economy Marcelo Ebrard have agreed to start formal discussions on reforming the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), according to an official statement from Greer's office.
The potential reforms aim to tighten rules of origin requirements for important industrial goods, enhance cooperation on critical minerals, and bolster efforts to defend workers and producers. Measures to combat the dumping of manufactured goods are also on the agenda, the USTR's office noted.
This meeting underscores a collaborative endeavor between the U.S. and Mexico to address pressing trade issues and align strategies to better support North American economic interests, as per officials from both nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
