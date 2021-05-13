Left Menu

HBO Max orders 'Gordita Chronicles' comedy series

Brigitte Munoz-Liebowitz is the showrunner.In the series, Goncalves will star Carlota Cucu Castelli, a willful, condent, reluctant Dominican immigrant with a heart of gold.Cucu is overzealous in her quest to regain the queen bee status in her new school, when her parents and older sister move to Miami for her dads new job.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-05-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 14:28 IST
HBO Max orders 'Gordita Chronicles' comedy series

Streamer HBO Max has given a series order for half-hour scripted comedy ''Gordita Chronicles''.

Newcomer Olivia Goncalves will headline the single-camera comedy series, which hails from Sony Pictures Television, actor Zoe Saldana’s Cinestar Pictures And Osprey Productions, HBO Max said in a press release.

Actor Eva Longoria will direct the pilot for the show, about a 12-year-old Dominican girl who struggles to fit into hedonistic 1980s Miami as her family pursues the American dream.

Claudia Forestieri wrote the pilot and will serve as executive producer alongside Longoria. Brigitte Munoz-Liebowitz is the showrunner.

In the series, Goncalves will star Carlota 'Cucu' Castelli, a willful, conﬁdent, reluctant Dominican immigrant with a heart of gold.

Cucu is overzealous in her quest to regain the queen bee status in her new school, when her parents and older sister move to Miami for her dad's new job. Actors Diana Maria Riva and Juan Javier Cardenas will play Cucu's parents Adela and Victor Castelli, respectively.

Savannah Nicole Ruiz will appear as Emilia, Cucu's older sister, while Noah Rico will portray Yosmel 'Yoshy' Hernandez, a Cuban refugee and Cucu's first friend in Miami.

Cosette Hauer will essay the role of Ashley, an optimistic go-getter desperate to ﬁt in, but nevertheless always sticks out.

Executive producers on the project include Josh Berman, Jennifer Robinson, Chris King, Munoz-Liebowitz, Saldana, Mariel Saldana and Cisely Saldana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: UP reports 281 new fatalities, 17,775 more case

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday recorded 17,775 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed the infection count to 15,80,980, while 281 new fatalities took the death toll to 16,646 in the state, officials said.The number of active cases in the state has com...

Discussed with Harsh Vardhan that vaccine formula can be shared with other firms to ramp up production: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Discussed with Harsh Vardhan that vaccine formula can be shared with other firms to ramp up production Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain....

Unnao district admin orders probe into reports of bodies buried on riverbank

The Unnao district administration has ordered a probe after some bodies were found buried on the Ganga riverbank in the Bighapur Patan tehsil area, officials said on Thursday.The district administration swung into action after locals spotte...

Acute vaccine shortage has put people's lives at serious risk: Ficci

Industry chamber Ficci on Thursday said at present there is a wide mismatch between demand and supply of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and its acute shortage has put lives of people at serious risk. It further said the country faces a st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021