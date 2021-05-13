Amazon Prime Video buys exclusive rights to Oscar-winning film 'Another Round'

Academy Award-winning Danish comedy-drama ''Another Round'', starring Hollywood star Mads Mikkelsen, will be released on Amazon Prime Video on May 20, the streaming platform announced Thursday.

After releasing another Oscar winner in ''Minari'' on May 11, the streamer has acquired the exclusive digital rights to stream the Thomas Vinterberg-directed film. The story of the movie, which won the Academy Award for the best international feature film, revolves around four middle-aged friends who have lost interest in their teaching job. One day, they decide to experiment with drinking during the day to get their inspiration back. ''Another Round'' also stars Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang, Lars Ranthe, Maria Bonnevie and Susse Wold.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India, said the streamer is committed towards bringing exceptional local and international content to its customers. ''We are thrilled to announce the digital premiere of two celebrated films, 'Minari' and 'Another Round'. Both films beautifully capture the power of hope and triumph and are bound to resonate with our customers. ''We are happy to provide our customers with the best and welcome these titles to join our library alongside the likes 'Parasite', 'Tenet' and 'Sound of Metal' which can be enjoyed from the comfort and safety of their homes,'' Subramaniam said in a statement.

''Another Round'' is also set for an English-language remake with Leonardo DiCaprio likely to play Mikkelsen's role.

