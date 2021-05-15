Killing Eve Season 4 release date, plots & what we know further

The renewal of Killing Eve for Season 4 was done in January 2020 ahead of the premiere of Season 3 in April that year. The filming was postponed in July last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The good news is that recently AMC announced Killing Eve Season 4 will commence its filming in the early summer of 2021. The team will film in the UK and locations across Europe. The series completed the filming for previous seasons all over Europe in the locations such as London, Berlin, Paris, Barcelona, Tuscany to name a few.

Sadly, Killing Eve Season 4 will mark the end of the show. Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks said in his statement – "Killing Eve exploded in popular culture and attracted a dedicated and committed fan base from its very first episode."

"Phoebe Waller-Bridge's brilliant adaptation of the source material, the unforgettable characters are given life by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, and the entire cast, along with our partners at Sid Gentle Films, have delivered a one-of-a-kind roller-coaster ride that has taken our breath away."

"We could not be more thankful for the extraordinary talents and efforts of everyone involved, particularly Sandra and Jodie, who made Killing Eve much more than a television show. We look forward to what is sure to be an unforgettable final season and to exploring potential extensions of this compelling universe," he added.

The relationship between Villanelle (played by Jodie Comer) and Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) will remain central to the plot of Killing Eve Season 4. The pair is drawn to one another, but fans want to know if they will live happily ever after.

The plot for Killing Eve Season 4 is yet to be revealed. Fans are waiting to know what happened to Dasha Duzran (Harriet Walter) who had a heart attack in the last season.

Both Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer will return as Eve and Villanelle respectively in Killing Eve Season 4. Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh's outstanding performance had gripped the audience in the last three seasons.

Oksana Astankova is a psychopathic and skilled murderer, who becomes obsessed with the MI6 officer who is tracking her whereas Eve Polastri is an agent with MI5 who becomes obsessed with a notorious assassin. She is recruited on an off-the-books basis to the foreign intelligence agency MI6.

Jodie Comer said, "Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for. Thank you to all the fans who've supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it's not over yet. We aim to make this one remember!"

Killing Eve Season 4 is set to release in 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscouse to get the latest updates on the television series.

