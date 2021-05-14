The Curse of Oak Island Season 9: Will the renewal happen in September?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 dropped its final episode on May 4, 2021, on the History channel. It is too early to say if there'll be a renewal of the show but fans have started speculating about The Curse of Oak Island Season 9. But will fans ever get see the Lagina Brothers on a treasure hunt?

Some fans are convinced it is only a matter of time before the official announcement for The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 comes. Since the eighth season showed the Laginas getting closer to discovering the hidden treasure, one theory believes there has to a season 9, if only to bring the story to its natural ending.

In the last season, they tried to locate the exact area of the Money Pit and got confirmation that their theory is working right. Therefore, The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 might show the Lagina Brothers and team continue digging to unearth the buried treasure.

The metal detecting actor Gary Drayton who was the team member of The Curse of Oak Island Season 2, 4, and 5 hinted about The Curse of Oak Island 9. He said, "It's going to go down in the history books as one of the most productive seasons we've ever had on Oak Island. We have discovered more this year than we could have ever dreamed of finding. It has been a fantastic year. We made discovery after discovery after discovery. We have discovered more this year than we could have ever dreamed of finding. It has been a fantastic year. We made discovery after discovery after discovery."

He added "There are certain legends about Oak Island. You hear about legendary objects connected to [the island] and we got to hold some of these legendary Oak Island objects in our hands this year. That is pretty special. Fans are going to love it. [It] is bloody fantastic."

So it looks like The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 is very much possible. Season 8 was renewed in late September 2020 and released on November 10, 2020.The season ran up to May 4 with 25 episodes. If we go back, the new seasons release every November, therefore if the ninth season is renewed in September 2021, we can expect The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 to release in late 2021 or early 2022.

