Gillian Anderson joins cast of 'The Great' season 2

American actor Gillian Anderson has been tapped to star in the second season of Hulu's popular comedy-drama 'The Great' as the mother of Elle Fanning, who is playing the lead in the show.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 23:21 IST
Gillian Anderson, Elle Fanning- in a still from 'The Great' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Gillian Anderson has been tapped to star in the second season of Hulu's popular comedy-drama 'The Great' as the mother of Elle Fanning, who is playing the lead in the show. The Golden globe-winning star will appear in two episodes of the season as Joanna, the mother of Catherine (Elle Fanning), according to Variety.

Viewers will witness her character as an elite-glamorous socialite lady from Germany. She will be also tagged as the 'maestro of marriage' in the series for her abilities to arrange high profile love relationships for her daughters. 'The Great' is a comedic dramatization about the ascent of Catherine the Great, from an outsider to the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia's history. The series is fictionalized and depicts Catherine in her youth and marriage with Emperor Peter III (amalgamated with Peter II) zeroing in on the plot to kill her corrupted and dangerous husband.

The first season of the series had 10 episodes, all of which were released on Hulu on May 15, 2020. The series stars Elle Fanning as Empress Catherine II and Nicholas Hoult as Emperor Peter III. Apart from Fanning, Anderson will be joining the cast alongside Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow in season 2, as per Variety.

Tony McNamara created the series and serves as an executive producer with Marian Macgowan, Thruline's Josh Kesselman and Ron West, Echo Lake's Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, Fanning, Hoult, Mark Winemaker, and Matt Shakman. The series is produced by Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television. (ANI)

