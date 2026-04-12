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Tragic Outing: Three Boys Drown in Canal Bund

In Alluri Sitharama Raju district, three boys drowned in a canal bund during a Sunday outing. Despite warnings about the water's depth, the boys ventured in. Locals, including a man repairing a boat, rescued two boys, but poor visibility impeded efforts to save the others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 12-04-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 21:30 IST
Tragic Outing: Three Boys Drown in Canal Bund
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, a tragic incident unfolded in Alluri Sitharama Raju district when three young boys lost their lives in a canal bund. The boys, part of a group of five, ventured into deep waters during what was supposed to be a casual outing.

Despite prior warnings regarding the depth of the water, the boys entered the canal, leading to the unfortunate drowning of three of them. Two boys were successfully rescued by vigilant locals who noticed their struggle and responded promptly.

A nearby man, initially engaged in boat repairs, played a crucial role in the rescue. However, his efforts, along with others', were hindered by the poor visibility in the water, ultimately resulting in the loss of three lives. Authorities are registering a case as they continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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