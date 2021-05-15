Haikyuu!! Season 5: How many episodes & what to expect?

Speculations about the upcoming Haikyuu!! Season 5 is doing the rounds on the internet. Many fans believe that the fifth season of Haikyuu!! could take more time compared to Season 4. The fourth season was delayed for the Coronavirus pandemic. Haikyuu!! Season 4 Episode 25 was released on December 19, 2020.

At the end of June 2020, a music producer in Japan, Yoshiki Kobayashi informed fans that recording for the Haikyuu!! Season 5 had already started. Currently there is no official confirmation on it but a delay due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic seems inevitable.

Haikyuu!! has made a name for itself as one of the most viewed anime series, thanks to its unique storyline. The Japanese manga series is written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate. It tells the story of Shōyō Hinata, a boy determined to become a great volleyball player despite his small stature.

Haikyuu!! Season 5 could center on a fresh plot not connected to Season 4 or the earlier seasons. It is likely the upcoming season will focus on the match between Karasuno High and Nekoma High.

Haikyuu!! Season 5 would highlight how Hinata goes to Karasuno High School to learn Volleyball and even qualifies for nationals. Season 4 ended by showing Hinata looking distressed and out of control after missing the opportunity to score a point early in the match. Tobio Kageyama warns him that if Hinata missed the chance again during a match, next time he will never set the ball for him.

One of the Reddit users predicts "Make season 5 the Nekoma match, and a shorter season. May be 9 episodes for this match. If they want, they could tack the Mujinazaka/Fukurodani match on at the end to bump up the episode count to like 11-12."

However, there is enough source material for one more season. So probably, there could be a season 6 as well. And Haikyuu!! Season 5 voiceover artists will include Ryusei Nakao, Nobuyuri Sagara, Hiroshi Kamiya, Yu Miyazaki, Jun Nazuka, Hideaki Kabumoto, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Ayumu Murase, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Mamuro Miyano, Kaito Ishikawa, and Yuu Hayashi.

Haikyuu!! Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

