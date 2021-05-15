Left Menu

Haikyuu!! Season 5: How many episodes & what to expect?

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 15-05-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 19:15 IST
Haikyuu!! Season 5: How many episodes & what to expect?
Haikyuu!! Season 5 would highlight how Hinata goes to Karasuno High School to learn Volleyball and even qualifies for nationals. Image Credit: Facebook / HaiKyuu!!

Speculations about the upcoming Haikyuu!! Season 5 is doing the rounds on the internet. Many fans believe that the fifth season of Haikyuu!! could take more time compared to Season 4. The fourth season was delayed for the Coronavirus pandemic. Haikyuu!! Season 4 Episode 25 was released on December 19, 2020.

At the end of June 2020, a music producer in Japan, Yoshiki Kobayashi informed fans that recording for the Haikyuu!! Season 5 had already started. Currently there is no official confirmation on it but a delay due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic seems inevitable.

Haikyuu!! has made a name for itself as one of the most viewed anime series, thanks to its unique storyline. The Japanese manga series is written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate. It tells the story of Shōyō Hinata, a boy determined to become a great volleyball player despite his small stature.

Haikyuu!! Season 5 could center on a fresh plot not connected to Season 4 or the earlier seasons. It is likely the upcoming season will focus on the match between Karasuno High and Nekoma High.

Also Read: My Hero Academia Chapter 312's preview reveals car bomb mystery

Haikyuu!! Season 5 would highlight how Hinata goes to Karasuno High School to learn Volleyball and even qualifies for nationals. Season 4 ended by showing Hinata looking distressed and out of control after missing the opportunity to score a point early in the match. Tobio Kageyama warns him that if Hinata missed the chance again during a match, next time he will never set the ball for him.

One of the Reddit users predicts "Make season 5 the Nekoma match, and a shorter season. May be 9 episodes for this match. If they want, they could tack the Mujinazaka/Fukurodani match on at the end to bump up the episode count to like 11-12."

However, there is enough source material for one more season. So probably, there could be a season 6 as well. And Haikyuu!! Season 5 voiceover artists will include Ryusei Nakao, Nobuyuri Sagara, Hiroshi Kamiya, Yu Miyazaki, Jun Nazuka, Hideaki Kabumoto, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Ayumu Murase, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Mamuro Miyano, Kaito Ishikawa, and Yuu Hayashi.

Haikyuu!! Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: The Last Kingdom Season 5: Will the final season cover last three Saxon Stories?

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dr Srinath Reddy to head Odisha advisory committee

With experts anticipating that a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic may affect youngsters, especially children, the Odisha government has formed a high-powered advisory committee to be headed by eminent doctor K Srinath Reddy, a top offici...

Suez Canal starts dredging work to extend double lane

The Suez Canal Authority SCA has started dredging work to extend a second lane that allows for two-way traffic in a southern section of the canal near to where a giant container ship got stuck for six days in March, it said on Saturday.The ...

First oxygen express with 40 tonnes arrives in AP from West Bengal

The first Oxygen Express arrived at Krishnapatnam Port in SPS Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, carrying 40 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen LMO in two cryogenic tankers from Durgapur in West Bengal.Another Oxygen Express carry...

Army saves shepherd attacked by bear in J-K's Poonch

The Army came to the rescue of a 19-year-old shepherd who was attacked by a wild bear in a remote high altitude area in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, a defence spokesman said on Saturday.Mohammad Sharif, part of a nomadic Bakerwal gro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021