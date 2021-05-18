Russian Doll Season 2: Cast, release date & is it again about escaping the time loop?

Russian Doll has been renewed for Season 2 in June 2019, four months after its premiere on February 1, 2019 on Netflix. The series creator Leslye Headland pitched Russian Doll for the three-season story. Leslye Headland earlier stated that they would move forward for next season if Russian Doll Season 2 gets positive reviews and a huge success.

Filming for Russian Doll Season 2 was scheduled to begin in on March 30, 2020, but sadly, it was halted in the wake of the Coronavirus. The good news is the filming resumed this year in March.

To avoid creating buzz, the creator kept the plot a secret, but it is confirmed that Russian Doll Season 2 will start from the unfinished endings of the first season.

Russian Doll shows us a story of a game developer named Nadia Vulvokov (played by Natasha Lyonne) who dies repeatedly and survives on the same night in an ongoing time loop. Then she always tries to find out what is happening to her.

Nadia meets a man who has the same experience and survives in the same way after he dies. Russian Doll Season 2 would also show Alan Zaveri (Charlie Barnett), the man who is stuck in a time loop.

Meanwhile, several new actors joined the cast of Russian Doll Season 2. Recently, Schitt's Creek star, Annie Murphy has joined the cast in an undisclosed role, and 'Romeo and Juliet' actress Carolyn Michelle Smith includes in a recurring role. Annie Murphy was spotted filming in the busy streets of New York.

'District 9' star Sharlto Copley also joined in 2021 and his role is also hidden. Fans will see Hamilton's Ephraim Sykes as a guest star in Season 2. A new male character to be introduced in Russian Doll Season 2 to play "male love interest", a reported an entertainment scooper, Daniel Richtman in 2020.

Daniel stated "He's a male love interest role, charming, but tums out to be a hustler/con artist type. He's being described to us as a "young Benicio Del Toro" type, and Natasha is envisioning names like Oscar Isaac or Andre Holland."

As with Russian Doll's first eight episodes' co-creator and lead character, Natasha Lyonne is back and as well as Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland is also returning as executive producer.

Although filming has resumed after a year's delay, if everything goes according to the plan, viewers can see Russian Doll Season 2 in 2022. Currently, Russian Doll Season 2 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web TV series.

