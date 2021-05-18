Left Menu

Gordon Ramsay to host Fox's ‘Next Level Chef’ cooking competition show

The show is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment and Ramsays multimedia production banner, Studio Ramsay. It joins the Ramsay-led Hells Kitchen, Masterchef and Masterchef Junior on the network.Next Level Chef will debut in the 2021-22 season.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been roped in to host cooking competition series ''Next Level Chef'', set at Fox.

According to Variety, the series will feature competitors making dishes in a multi-level culinary arena.

''This is the next evolution in cooking competitions. It’s big and it’s bold, and I can’t wait for people to see it,'' Ramsay, who is also executive producing the project, said.

Home cooks, restaurant line cooks, social media foodies, food truck owners and any other level of would-be chef can participate in the competition series. The show is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment and Ramsay’s multimedia production banner, Studio Ramsay. It joins the Ramsay-led ''Hell's Kitchen'', ''Masterchef'' and ''Masterchef Junior'' on the network.

''Next Level Chef'' will debut in the 2021-22 season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

