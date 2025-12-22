Controversy Over VB-G RAM G: A Modern-Day Economic 'Hoax'?
Congress leader K Raju labels the Centre's claim of extending wage days under the VB-G RAM G legislation from 100 to 125 as misleading. He argues the change from MGNREGA is merely an illusion, claiming the new law diminishes workers' bargaining power, with the Congress planning agitations.
- India
Congress leader K Raju slammed the Centre's announcement of increasing statutory wage employment from 100 to 125 days under the VB-G RAM G legislation, calling it a 'hoax.'
Raju criticized the rebranding of MGNREGA and asserted that the supposed benefits touted by the government are misleading, merely an illusion to placate the public.
The Congress party plans to challenge the legislation through nationwide agitations, highlighting alleged flaws in the policy and a loss of workers' bargaining power due to the restructuring of employment tenure.
