Controversy Over VB-G RAM G: A Modern-Day Economic 'Hoax'?

Congress leader K Raju slammed the Centre's announcement of increasing statutory wage employment from 100 to 125 days under the VB-G RAM G legislation, calling it a 'hoax.'

Raju criticized the rebranding of MGNREGA and asserted that the supposed benefits touted by the government are misleading, merely an illusion to placate the public.

The Congress party plans to challenge the legislation through nationwide agitations, highlighting alleged flaws in the policy and a loss of workers' bargaining power due to the restructuring of employment tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)