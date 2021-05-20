Northern Rescue Season 2: Will Charlie accept Rick Walker as her father?

Northern Rescue is a popular Canadian drama that aired on Netflix and CBC on March 1, 2019. Since then the fans are enthusiastically waiting to know the release date of Northern Rescue Season 2.

The series received many positive reviews and accumulated a good viewership throughout the world. Despite positive reviews, neither CBC nor Netflix has confirmed Northern Rescue Season 2. Billy Baldwin, who played the lead character on the show in February 2020, stated that the show is yet to be renewed.

If we go with the answer given by William Baldwin to a TV journalist Esme Mazzao via Twitter that the show is yet to be renewed, then there is a possibility of Northern Rescue Season 2.

The Twitter post reads "@maysoonzayid @johnlegend is my Google Assistant voice & he just told me there will be a @northern_rescue Season 2. No date & I couldn't confirm it any other way but it was a lovely way to learn so I had to pass it on. I wonder if @BillyBaldwin will confirm."

"Not that I know of... no," answered Baldwin.

The first season of Northern Rescue left many cliffhangers and it left the family into several troubles. In the tenth and the last episode, we saw Charlie discovers the truth about Alex whereas Maddie's determination to find Rick Walker reveals an ugly family secret. He is actually her biological father and had been blackmailing her mother.

Northern Rescue Season 2 might follow the endings of Season 1. The Canadian drama revolves around the story of commander John West who lost his wife. He and his three children shifted to Boston to his countryside hometown of Turtle Island Bay. He relocated to stay with his sister-in-law.

The family faced several problems for the unexpected loss of their family member. The series is about how commander John West and his children become accustomed to new surroundings.

If Northern Rescue Season 2 happens, it seems William Baldwin (played s as John West), Kathleen Robertson (Charlie Anders), Michelle Nolden (Sarah West), Amalia Williamson (Madelyn), and Spencer MacPherson (Scout West) would definitely return the show to reprise their roles.

Even if Northern Rescued gets renewed for Season 2, it could take another year to complete the production. Therefore, the Canadian series is expected in 2022, but it seems unlikely. Currently there is no official release date for Northern Rescued Season 2. Stay tuned to get more updates on International dramas.

Also Read: Who Killed Sara? Season 2 released: Manolo Cardona says what to expect