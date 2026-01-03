Revolutionary AI Initiative Accelerates TB Screening in Thane
Thane district in Maharashtra has implemented AI-based handheld X-ray machines to screen over 14,000 individuals for tuberculosis. The Thane Zilla Parishad deployed mobile AI units, identifying 2,493 suspected cases, and has focused on high-risk areas. The initiative promises advanced testing and care for TB patients.
- Country:
- India
In an ambitious public health initiative, Thane district of Maharashtra has screened over 14,000 residents for tuberculosis using innovative AI-based handheld X-ray machines, an official reported on Saturday.
The Thane Zilla Parishad revealed that 2,493 potential TB cases were identified last year through mobile units dispatched to villages, which specifically targeted high-risk populations, primarily in Badlapur, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Murbad, and Shahapur.
The introduction of AI-assisted technologies represents a transformative shift in TB detection strategies, especially in remote regions. This approach, coupled with traditional sputum testing, aims to bring timely healthcare interventions to patients, including those with drug-resistant forms of tuberculosis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
