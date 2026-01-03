Left Menu

IPL Drama: Mustafizur Rahman Released Amid Strained India-Bangladesh Relations

The BCCI has requested Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL squad due to escalating bilateral tensions between India and Bangladesh. This decision follows concerns over minority safety and comes after a highly competitive auction acquisition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 03-01-2026 10:59 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 10:59 IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has directed the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman from their squad for the Indian Premier League's 2026 season. This move comes amid escalating tensions between India and Bangladesh, particularly concerning minority safety issues.

Mustafizur, a 30-year-old left-arm pacer, was acquired by KKR for a significant sum of Rs 9.20 crore following a competitive bidding war against Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. This acquisition was made during the recent players' auction organized last month.

In response to questions about the unexpected release, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia mentioned that the move was due to 'recent developments' and that KKR is permitted to seek a replacement player. This decision follows a reported concern from India over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh following recent violent incidents.

