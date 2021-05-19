One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Since One Punch Man Season 2 was released in April 2019, fans are ardently waiting for any updates on One Punch Man Season 3. Today we will discuss about the release date of the third season.

One Punch Man Season 3 is still not officially confirmed. Even though the anime is not yet confirmed but there is a possibility of Season 3 as it is popular. Furthermore, the action-packed Season 2 ended with several cliffhangers, which has widened the possibility of a Season 3.

So, when will we get One Punch Man Season 3? Since the release of Season 2, there are no updates on Season 3. Currently, One Punch Man has completed 23 volumes and the next volume is expected to arrive in mid- 2021. But it is likely that the Japanese anime One Punch Man Season 3 would take more time for its release. Firstly, there was a gap of around four years between the first and second seasons.

Secondly, like most of the entertainment projects, its development was reportedly affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The official Twitter page of One Punch Man thanked the fans for watching Season 2 and asked them to support One Punch Man Season 3 so that the creators can renew it and start the production. However, rumors circulating online that the third season of the anime might release in 2022. These all are fake news and repeating One Punch man is not yet renewed for Season 3 and neither canceled.

The plot of One Punch Man Season 3 is yet to be revealed. However, the portrayal of a good number of heroes is possible, who will be moving into the hideout of Monsters and have some fantastic fights.

One Punch Man Season 3 episode is expected to be filled with more actions than we saw in the previous seasons. More fighting scenes will be introduced to entertain anime lovers across the world. The fight between Saitama and Garou is going to be interesting and reverse.

We all know Saitama and his ability to defeat his rival with a single punch. But that's not going to happen in One Punch Man Season 3. Garou will have extra powers and will be given more screen time than other opponents of Saitama. However, Genos is likely to be largely absent in the next season.

One Punch Man Season 3 does not have an official release date.

