Trailer teases Alone Season 8 could be most dangerous season to date

Finally, it's happening! Alone Season 8 is set to premiere on June 3, 2021. Ever since the final episode of season 7 aired on August 20, 2020, fans are itching to hear any news about Season 8. So, here are some of the exciting updates we have on the eighth season.

Recently, History Channel teased a trailer of Alone Season 8 and it is reported that this will be the series' most dangerous season to date.

The trailers show the contestants are going to face different types of wild animals. Alone Season 8 was filmed in Fall 2020 on the shores of Chilko Lake, British Columbia, a high-altitude glacial-fed lake on the dry eastern side of the Coast Mountains.

According to the History Channel, Grizzly Mountain is home to the densest population of grizzly bears, the deadliest predator in North America. Alone Season 8 participants will face the most punishing environment yet: The Arctic. Scattered around Canada's Great Slave Lake—the deepest lake in North America–season 6's survivalists will endure incredibly cold conditions and a whole slew of new dangerous wildlife, like a thriving bear population, territorial moose, packs of wolves, muskox, and the stealthy porcupine. No camera crew. No gimmicks. The last one standing wins. Watch the trailer below.

Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for The HISTORY Channel, Eli Lehrer hinted that Alone Season 8 will be a bit different than before. He said, "Alone has always been a hit series for The HISTORY Channel, but this past year it has particularly resonated with audiences now-more-than-ever as we've watched survivalists endure total isolation through their ingenuity and mental willpower."

He added, "This new season will continue to authentically feature the grit of human endurance and challenge viewers to look at the outdoors – and their own backyards – a bit differently."

Alone Season 8 competitors are Biko Wright, Colter Barnes, Jordan Bell, Tim Madsen, Matt Corradino, Clay Hayes, Nate Weber, Michelle Finn, Rose Anna Moore, and Theresa Emmerich Kamper.

Alone is a show that leaves its contestants isolated with limited resources of survival types of equipment. The contestants are issued a kit of standard equipment, clothing, and first aid/emergency supplies. They can choose any ten items of survival gear from a pre-approved list of 40 items. The participants are also provided a set of cameras to capture their daily life experiences and emotions during the shows. The last remaining contestant wins a $500,000 cash prize.

Alone Season 8 is scheduled to release on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 9:30 pm ET/PT. Stay tuned to get more updates on the reality series.