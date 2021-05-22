Will Demon Slayer Season 2 gears up for 2021 release, what to expect & more

Demon Slayer Season 2 which was renewed via Twitter will start airing in October 2021. The news has been revealed by Yahoo Japan and several Japanese media outlets. Additionally, Yahoo Japan disclosed that Demon Slayer season 2 will air on Fuji TV in a prime time slot.

The first season of Demon Slayer was aired late at night on Tokyo MX, but this time Fuji TV seems to have paid more to buy the broadcasting rights of the manga series, thanks to its growing popularity worldwide. As of February 2021, the manga had over 150 million copies in circulation, including digital versions, making it one of the best-selling manga series of all time.

Koyoharu Gotouge-written and illustrated Demon Slayer has been critically acclaimed and praised around the planet. The manga series has received numerous awards and is considered one of the best anime of the 2010s. As of December 2020, the Demon Slayer franchise is estimated to have generated total sales of at least ¥270 billion ($2.6 billion) in Japan.

In Japan, Demon Slayer Season 2 is officially titled "Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen." Demon Slayer S2 will continue from the end of Season 1. It would bring back Mugen Train in the upcoming story.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba follows a young boy, named Tanjiro Kamado, who lives in Taishō-era Japan. One day he comes home from work and finds his whole family has been slaughtered by a demon. One of his sisters, Nezuko is alive but unfortunately, turned into a demon. But surprisingly, Nezuko's human qualities help her suppress her demon nature. She eventually helps her brother to fight with the demon.

Tanjiro gets trained and becomes a Demon Slayer. He comes to Nezuko with his another sister with hopes to cure Nezuko and turn her into a human once again. Demon Slayer Season 2 will show what would happen to Nezuko.

Demon Slayer Season 2 will be released in 2021. However, no specific date has been confirmed. Outside Japan, the first season was telecast by Aniplex of America on Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and Netflix. It is likely that Demon Slayer season 2 would be broadcast on the same services. Stay tuned to get more information on the Japanese anime series.

