The Dragon Prince Season 4 title, plot release date & recent status

The Dragon Prince Season 4 updates: The Dragon Prince was announced by the co-creators Justin Richmond and Aaron Ehasz at 2020's Comic-Con event. Aaron Ehasz, who is popular as head writer of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' announced earlier that the fan's favorite show The Dragon Prince is coming back with Season 4, 5 6, and 7.

Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond also revealed Dragon Prince Season 4 will be titled "Earth" and will follow a new chapter of the original saga called "The Dragon Prince: Name Withheld." This chapter will be continued in Season 4 and Season 5.

Netflix's The Dragon Prince Season 3 left several cliffhangers, most of which is likely to be solved in The Dragon Prince Season 4. But there is no release date for the fourth season. The Dragon Prince team took to the official Twitter page on January 2021 to announce that they are coming soon with a new storyline in Dragon Prince Season 4.

They also noted the production team is working hard and fast to present an excellent storyline for the fans. The statement says: "Our team has been working hard since the full Saga was greenlit to bring you the next phase of The Dragon Prince with care, passion, and creativity."

"While the pandemic has impacted the process at every level, the reality is that productions of this scale always take a lot of time. We're writing the story and scripts, assembling the production team, and developing other new, exciting areas of Xadia for you to explore. Although we can't give you a date for Season 4 at this point, we want you to know that the new seasons will be worth the wait!"

Now, what is the present status for Dragon Prince Season 4? There's no trailer of The Dragon Prince Season 4 until now but fans would be happy to know that Bardel Entertainment Inc. (a Canada-based animation company) has agreed to continue co-producing the show with Wonderstorm from the fourth to the seventh season.

As for The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot, it seems that the story will continue to revolve around the conflict between humans and elves. The battle between the magical creatures and human kingdoms may finally come to a completion.

It is also reported that the fantasy series will show humans destroy the dragon Prince and ruin the egg of his descendant. According to the production team, it will also focus on the expansion of Xadia and its kingdom.

Most of the voiceover artists will return to lend their voice in Season 4 for the eminent characters of The Dragon Prince.

According to some media outlets, the production is ongoing. Although Dragon Prince Season 4 does not have an official release date, if the sources are to believed, the Netflix series could get the release date in the second half of 2021. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the fantasy drama.

