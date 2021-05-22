The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2: Naofumi & others will jointly save the world

After The Rising of the Shield Hero wrapped up in 2019, fans were all ears for any The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 updates. Fortunately, they did not have to wait too long. The series was renewed for Season 2 and Season 3 in September 2019.

The creators announced via Twitter that Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2 would release in October 2021. The caption reads: "I'll protect them, no matter what. ShieldHero Returns this October."

The plot or synopsis for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is yet to be revealed. However, the imminent season is likely to show the young Japanese protagonist Naofumi Iwatani, young tanuki demi-human girl Raphtalia, and the bird-like monster Filo coming across new companions. They will also confront a new antagonist in the upcoming season. The new enemy is likely to be more powerful and dangerous than any other character they have ever confronted before.

Naofumi Iwatani, Raphtalia, and Filo will jointly try to save the world and unravel the secrets about Waves. Masato Jibo helms the Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 while Takao Abo was the director of Season 1. Masato Jibo hinted at the plot during Crunchyroll Expo.

"A giant enemy called the Spirit Turtle? Being transported further into another world? Naofumi and his friends will have to face various new challenges. How will Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Filo will take them on, now that they've matured? I also hope everyone looks forward to seeing the new characters that join Naofumi's party, Rishia and Kizuna."

The Rising of the Shield Hero is an anime series adapted from the light novels of the same title written by Aneko Yusagi. The second series composition was handled by Keigo Koyanagi and the characters were designed by Masahiro Suwa. Kevin Penkin composed the music.

It seems most of the voice cast will return to The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2. The cast includes Kaito Ishikawa as Naofumi, Asami Seto as Raphtalia, Rina Hidaka as Filo, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Ren Amaki, Makoto Takahashi as Motoyasu Kitamura, Yoshitaka Yamaya as Itsuki Kawasumi, and Maaya Uchida as Melty.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 does not have an exact official release date but it is expected to be out in October 2021. Stay tuned to get more updates on the Japanese anime series.

