Tribes of Europa Season 2: Renewal Possibilities & what could happen to mysterious cube

Fans expecting Tribes of Europa Season 2 will come on Netflix in Spring 2021. Although the German series is yet to renew, according to a recent report the second season of Tribes of Europa might release in 2022.

Tribes of Europa Season 1 received positive reviews from fans and critics alike. The increasing popularity of Tribes of Europa means that Netflix could renew it for a Season 2. But it's only three months since the series has just launched in February. Moreover, almost all the industry projects as well as Netflix's schedule are badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, we are not hoping for the renewal so soon.

Additionally, Netflix typically announce the renewal for a series a few months after the closure of its previous season. The streaming giant decides whether to renew a series based on its global viewership figures, popularity, and success. So, fans have to wait for Tribes of Europa Season 2.

The cliffhangers left in Season 1 got the viewers hooked to the story. The unfinished story left fans to think for Tribes of Europa Season 2. The first season ends with Kiano (played by Emilio Sakraya) killing his father. Following the cube's directions to the Atlantian ark, Moses (Oliver Masucci) and youngest sibling Elija (David Ali Rashed) arrive at a deserted lake. Frustrated at their failure, Elja throws the mysterious cube and as it falls into the water, the ark emerges. Tribes of Europa Season 2 will likely show where the portal is.

Here's the official synopsis for Tribes of Europa.

"Tribes of Europa is set in 2074, three siblings set out to change the fate of Europe after a global catastrophe causes the continent to fracture into dystopian warring tribal microstates that vie for dominance over other states. The siblings get caught up in the conflict when they come into possession of a mysterious cube."

If Netflix renews Tribes of Europa for Season 2, the three siblings Emilio Sakraya (as Kiano), Henriette Confurius (Liv), and David Ali Rashed (Elja) will reprise their roles.

Currently, there is no confirmation on Tribes of Europa Season 2. Stay tuned to get more updates Netflix series.

