Big Little Lies Season 3 to come up with new ideas, says Nicole Kidman

Big Little Lies Season 2 dropped its finale on July 21, 2019. Since then fans are waiting to know whether there would be a Season 3. Big Little Lies Season 3 has not been confirmed yet but it is likely to happen.

Last time, it was reported that Big Little Lies season 2 director Andrea Arnold lost creative control of the season, and HBO has issued an official statement that there won't be Season 2. However, despite several difficulties, the second season launched in 2019.

Advertisement

So, will there be Big Little Lies season 3? There are several indications that the cast members want to work together.

In an interview with Jam Nation last year, the series star Nicole Kidman was asked about the status of the third season and the actor shared that its story is being "concocted".

"There's a story being concocted. Liane Moriarty is working on a book. Our group of women all want to do it. It's more the kernel of ideas that just need to be solidified," the actor said.

Furthermore, according to the fashion beauty magazine Marie Claire Australia, Nicole Kidman is hopeful that the series makers David E. Kelley and Liane Moriarty would come up with fresh ideas for Big Little Lies Season 3.

"Reese and I talk or text once a week. She's just moved back to Nashville and we're really close. We all just want to work together again. I texted Zoe and Laura and they're in. David and Liane have a really good idea for it," said Nicole Kidman.

While chatting on Big Little Lies Season 3, the HBO programming president Casey Bloys told to TV Line "I love this group of people – I would do anything with them. But the reality is, they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood. We have deals with some of them — Nicole is doing her next show [The Undoing] with us. I just think it's not realistic."

David E Kelley said, "I'm not sure logistically how it could be done because everyone is so busy. It [certainly] couldn't be done right away. Down the road? Maybe."

Speaking to TV Line, Nicole Kidman told there are lots to say in Big Little Lies Season 3. He said, "There are so many great stories to tell and I am open to all the different horizons. I think it would take an enormous amount of commitment from all of us. We all love each other and want to work together. We're deeply intertwined now. There's this enormous pull from this desire to just be together."

He added, "Whether that [camaraderie yields] a story that will be fascinating and complex and important, that's a different thing," she continues. "It would need to be a story that makes our jaws drop."

However, if Big Little lies Season 3 happens, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz will return as five women in Monterey, California. Both Season 1 and Season of Big Little Lies include seven episodes each, therefore it islikely Big Little Lies Season 3 would follow the same pattern.

Currently, there is no official renewal announcement and release date for Big Little Lies Season 3. Stay tuned to get more updates on the Hollywood series.

Also Read: Trailer teases Alone Season 8 could be most dangerous season to date